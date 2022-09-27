The Chickasha Economic Development Council is again partnering with the City of Chickasha to provide free roll off dumpster to encourage citizens to clean up their properties of big junk and debris. “The Keep Chickasha Beautiful initiative that we launched in 2021 has evolved into a committee of stakeholders and passionate volunteers who want to encourage everyone to show more civic pride in their businesses and their homes and this will allow them to get rid of their big trash items at no cost to them,” remarked Jim Cowan, EDC Director.
On October 10th through October 15th, Waste Connections will place dumpsters at Public Works for residents to be able to dump their big junk. Residents can do this Monday through Friday from 9 am to 7 pm and on Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm by showing a copy of their Chickasha water bill.
Items not allowed in the dumpsters include tires, oil, pesticides, freon, batteries, paint or any hazardous waste. “Civic Pride week is the perfect time for our citizens to do clean-up as we prepare for a busy holiday season here in Chickasha,” said Mayor Chris Mosley.
The Keep Chickasha Beautiful Committee will be out in the community during Civic Pride Week awarding Gold Star to businesses that exemplify civic pride as well as letters of encouragement for those businesses not actively participating to Keep Chickasha Beautiful.
