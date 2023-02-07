Chickasha City Manager, Keith Johnson, responded to a citizen’s concerns about transparency regarding the use of motel/hotel tax funds.
Resident, Laurie Allen, has requested records about the use of the motel-hotel tax, which is distributed to the Chickasha Economic Development Council (EDC) via the Chickasha Industrial Authority (CIA). She has said the information is public record and she has been denied this information.
Johnson said there are continuing discussions with representatives from the CIA and EDC about what may be disclosed as well as what may be considered proprietary information from those who are proposing projects in Chickasha.
“So far the EDC has been willing to provide the city with documents that we have requested. There’s information we’re still going to be asking for,” Johnson said.
Johnson said that while the funds from the hotel/motel tax are generated by hotel guests, these are public funds and should be treated as such.
“We will continue with that dialog with them to make sure the city is accountable for all the public funds entrusted to us and make sure we’re reporting that correctly,” Johnson said.
The city manager said while concerns about having a clear and concise record are valid, an audit would be unlikely to reveal new information.
“Those issues need to be addressed. I think they are best addressed moving forward with a new agreement between the city and the EDC and an understanding of what we’re going to expect from an accountability and transparency standpoint.”
