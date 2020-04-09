The Chickasha City Council will hold an emergency meeting at 10 a.m. on April 10.
The meeting will be held via teleconference.
According to city documents, the council will discuss and consider adopting a resolution for the purposes of declaring a catastrophic health emergency and providing emergency measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As always, these meetings are open to the public.
There are two ways to watch the meeting, on YouTube at chickasha.org/YouTube or by using the Zoom app.
To watch the meeting with the Zoom app, download the app through your smartphone’s app store or at zoom.us. Then, create an account.
The meeting agenda offerers several numbers residents may use to dial into the meeting, if using the Zoom app.
+1 346 248 7799
+1 669 900 9128
+1 312 626 6799
+1 253 215 8782
+1 301 715 8592
When you have dialed into one of these numbers, use the Webinar ID 316 797 526 and enter password: 04102020 to listen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.