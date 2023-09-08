UPDATE: This meeting has been cancelled.
The Chickasha City Council has scheduled a work session to discuss (Tax Increment Finance) TIF districts on Monday.
The work session will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 in the council chambers at Chickasha City Hall.
Work sessions are intended for discussion and are open to the public. No official decisions are made at work sessions.
On Sept. 5, at the regular Chickasha City Council meeting, the council tabled a motion to approve an agreement for TIF counsel services with the Public Finance Law Group, PLLC.
The tabled agenda item is not a guarantee that the City of Chickasha will move forward with a TIF district, but rather to initiate discussion with legal experts.
Johnson said there have been a number of discussions that a TIF district may be appropriate for stimulating economic development in Chickasha. However, the city is in need of legal advice that is specialized to TIF districts. The next step would be forming an advisory council. The city is not committed at this point to moving forward with any particular action, he said.
“We’re still very much at the front end of this and making recommendations,” Johnson said.
Some Chickasha City Council members expressed concern about moving forward with a TIF district.
“We need some kind of an analysis that says the last TIF district actually did what it was supposed to do,” Kelly Boyd, Chickasha City Council member said. He suggested holding a work session to learn more.
