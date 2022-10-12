Members of Chickasha City Council opened a dark chapter of the city’s history on Tuesday night.
The council held a work session to discuss Henry Argo, who was lynched by a mob at the Chickasha jail in May of 1930. Argo’s death has been cited as the last known lynching in Oklahoma.
Nearly a century later, Dr. R.P. Ashanti-Alexander, Ward 3 Chickasha City Council member, has requested that the city pass a resolution condemning the actions of the mob.
“We’re saying we know it happened. We acknowledge it happened and we’re looking for a way to move on and acknowledge that we’re better than this. Those individuals who participated don’t represent who we are,” Ashanti-Alexander said.
Mayor Chris Mosley opened the discussion by telling the story of what happened to Argo, a 19-year-old Black man.
Argo was accused of attacking a white woman and her child. When Argo was transported to the jail, a crowd of more than 1,000 and as many as 2,000 stormed the jail. The National Guard were dispatched to the scene but failed to stop the aggressive crowd. The mob spent hours knocking a hole in the wall, Mosley said. Argo was shot and later stabbed. No one was arrested for Argo's murder.
An official recognition of Argo’s murder may provide an important annotation.
“What I'm asking for, for our city, is that when we go back to look up Chickasha there’s also a statement that says in 2022 the city council noted the injustice that occurred,” Ashanti-Alexander said.
The council member said there are also stories that demonstrate a city ahead of its time, especially in youth sports. These, too, need to be shared as part of Chickasha’s history, he said.
For example, in the 1950s, Chickasha formed an integrated little league, with all races playing the game on the same team. This was decades before Oklahoma City, Lawton or Tulsa did the same, Ashanti-Alexander said.
There was also public support in Chickasha for Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher, who was the first Black woman to be admitted to and graduate from University of Oklahoma law school.
By acknowledging and condemning Chickasha’s painful past and celebrating Chickasha’s progression, the city can demonstrate inclusivity.
“If we become the city we want to be, there’s folks that will come here that will speak different languages and come from a place we’ve never been. How do we create a climate so they know this is home too?”
Ashanti-Alexander will meet one on one with Shae Mortimer to draft a proclamation. The city may also recognize Chickasha’s history of integrated sports teams during February for Black History Month.
