The Chickasha City Council revisited a Christmas decoration controversy on Monday night.
On Oct. 17, the council considered replacing the angels, which have decorated the light poles on Chickasha Ave. for over 20 years. However, the angels are in disrepair and held together with zip ties. The council considered replacing the angels with lampshades that would be cohesive with the Chickasha Leg Lamp theme.
Multiple residents signed up to speak out against replacing the angels. Some said they wanted to maintain the religious element of Christmas, which they said the angels represent. Others were offended by the leg lamp because they believed it is demeaning to women.
That night the Chickasha City Council unanimously voted against the lampshades on the light poles.
On Nov. 7, the Chickasha City Council reconsidered their vote to reject placing lampshades globes over the lights along Chickasha Ave. during the holiday season.
This time, more Chickasha residents spoke in favor of replacing the angels. Many said they liked the direction Chickasha is going and the revitalizations in the downtown area.
This was just a few days after the grand opening of the Chickasha Downtown Park, which drew hundreds to Chickasha Ave. The event included the official lighting of the Chickasha Leg Lamp.
However, there were still residents who maintained their stance against replacing the angels. Moreover, the city discussed possible trademark concerns with the lampshades on the light poles.
In the end, four council members voted for the lampshades and four voted against them, causing the motion to fail.
