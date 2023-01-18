NOTE: Story has been edited for location corrections.
Chickasha City Council discussed some roadway concerns on Grand Ave. at their regular meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting was held on Tuesday instead of Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
During council communications, Council member, Kelly Boyd asked about the faded striping on 16th on Grand Ave. near Bill Wallace Early Childhood Center. The striping on 16th St., turning into Grand is especially in need of improvement, Boyd said.
Mayor Chris Mosley said the striping on 9th and Grand Ave is also pretty faded.
Public Works Director, Jim Crosby, said public works expects to return to council with a proposal from a contractor in the near future. Moreover, city workers are tied up with other projects that cannot be contracted out.
Mosley also asked about the light at 9th and Grand Ave., crossing north and south across Grand Ave. He said the light seems to take many turns to change to green and does not stay green very long.
Crosby said there have been problems with programming changes on the light due to traffic stacking up. He said he will ask someone to investigate the issue soon.
