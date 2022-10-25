Chickasha city officials discussed the effect a quarter cent sales tax could have on public safety.
The sales tax would be split between the Chickasha Fire Department and Chickasha Police Department. This sales tax would equal a quarter for every $100 spent in Chickasha. The sales tax is projected to raise about $850,000 annual revenue dedicated to public safety, Tony Samaniego, Chickasha Fire Chief, said.
Chickasha needs a third fire station to serve residents on the east side of 4th St. This area is currently underserved, Samaniego said. At this time, response times average about seven minutes for these neighborhoods. The national average is less than four minutes.
Fire Station 3 would be located on the southeast corner of 1st St. and Ada Sipuel Ave. and would be furnished with one ambulance, once cross staffed engine/squad, a hazmat unit and four to six personnel.
Moreover, the sales tax would help the fire department’s long term plans to replace aging equipment. For example, a new truck may take two years to be delivered after it is ordered.
This third station would also have a secure office for Chickasha Police, to improve their response time to the area as well.
The Chickasha Police Department currently has about 15 to 16 officers, but 32 to 40 officers are recommended to serve the current population. Gobel Music, Assistant Chickasha Police Chief, said. The department is having difficulty recruiting new officers as well as retaining staff. Music and the Mayor Chris Mosley have visited college campuses, CLEET programs and academies in search of new officers.
The proposed sales tax would allow an increase in officer salaries which could incentivize qualified candidates and retain officers. As with the fire department, the sales tax would help the police department start a replacement program on their aging fleet.
If approved, Chickasha residents may vote on the proposition in Spring 2023, Mosley said.
The council and safety officials also discussed the existing .75% CIP sales tax, which is scheduled to sunset on Dec. 31, 2023. If this sales tax is extended, the revenue may go towards infrastructure and water treatment.
The work session was held on Monday night. Members do not vote on agenda items during work sessions. These meetings are discussion periods that are open to the public.
