The Chickasha City Council approved the annual contract with the Grady County 522 EMS District on Monday night.
This year, the City of Chickasha will receive just over $576,300 for annual operations. The city will also receive some assistance for capital improvement purchases such as technology upgrades, extrication tools and a new squad.
A jaws of life tool priced at around $40,000 was one of the items the council approved. The purchase is eligible for reimbursement by the Grady County 522 EMS District.
The city has also requested a one time payment of $750,000 to assist in the purchase of a new fire station.
The funds are distributed in biannual payments of just over $288,000. At the council meeting, Chickasha Fire Chief Tony Samaniego said the first half is expected in late July to early August.
