Some water mains in the Chickasha area will be relocated to accommodate the Highway 81 Realignment.
The Chickasha City Council awarded a $315,854 bid to H&H Plumbing on Monday night. H&H Plumbing was the lowest of five bids that were offered in January.
According to city documents, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) will reimburse 60.88% of the cost of the project, as per the Utility Relocation Agreement passed in 2019.
This project will be part of Phase 2 of the relocation of Chickasha Municipal water mains in regards to the realignment project. Waterline 1 will consist of installing 669 linear feet of 12-inch piping along a county road that is a half mile north of Iowa Ave. At Waterline 2, one fire hydrant and one blow-off will be installed. A portion of the existing water main on Frisco, west of Dan Allen Dr., will be abandoned, according to city documents.
The Highway 81 Realignment Project will realign US-81 in Chickasha to a four-lane divided highway. The realignment will extend US-81 from the US-81 and SH-19 junction to the US-81 and US-62 junction. This would realign US-81 to the west side of Chickasha, according to a report from ODOT.
The portion of US-81—also known as 4th St. by locals—presents obstacles for semi-trucks and other freight to navigate.
ODOT cites “more than a dozen signaled intersections and two 90-degree right-angle turns that are difficult to maneuver,” as problems for large trucks carrying large items, such as wind turbine blades.
The project is expected to improve safety and reduce travel times at the corridor, according to ODOT.
Read more about the Highway 81 Realignment Project here.
