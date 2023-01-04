Chickasha City Council met in executive session on Monday night to discuss a separation agreement with former Chickasha Police Chief Kathryn Dee Rowell.
According to city documents, Rowell, who was hired in 2019, filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Reports from KOOL 105.5 say Rowell was placed on paid administrative leave in August 2022, but officials did not release a reason for the police chief’s suspension. This is usually the case with personnel matters.
The council met in executive session with the city’s attorneys for about half an hour at the end of the Chickasha City Council meeting on Jan. 3.
When the council reconvened the meeting, they passed a motion to approve the release and separation agreement with Rowell and resolve all pending matters.
A statement from the City of Chickasha on Wednesday morning announced Rowell’s official resignation. The statement also noted Rowell made history as Chickasha’s first female chief of police.
According to the city, Assistant Police Chief, Goebel Music, will continue to serve as the interim police chief.
