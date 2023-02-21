Chickasha City Council approved the final plat for Scissortail Crossing housing development on Monday night.
Scissortail Crossing, which will consist of 46 single family homes, will be located at the intersection of 29th St. and the southeast corner of Grand Ave.
Kendall Dillon, a civil engineer of Crafton Tull, represented the applicant, EP Leasing, LLC, at the council meeting. Dillon answered questions from the council during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
There will be a few different home styles available within the development. There will be a walled entryway with signage leading into the neighborhood.
Dillon said EP Leasing has other home developments in surrounding areas, such as Newcastle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.