Repairs to the traffic light at the intersection of 9th and Grand Ave. are a go.
City documents say an accident was the cause of damage to the traffic light. On impact, a power surge was created which destroyed the traffic signal unit.
On Monday night, Chickasha City Council approved a $60,387.50. bid from Traffic Signals, Inc. to make the repairs.
The Chickasha Police Department reported the two-vehicle collision happened at 1:57 a.m. on Sept. 17. Stop barrels were placed at the intersection to help control traffic.
Two people were injured because of the collision. One person was taken to the hospital, and another was treated and released by EMS at the scene, according to Chickasha Police.
