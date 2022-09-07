On Tuesday night, Chickasha City Council approved a bid to replace difficult-to-read signs around the city.
Chickasha residents have expressed concern about the signs at previous council meetings.
The City of Chickasha will replace the faded street signs as well as those in the Rose Hill and Fairlawn Cemeteries. The new signs with be green with white, capital lettering.
Many of the existing signs are faded to the point they are illegible, according to city documents.
This first bid will not replace all the signs in the city. However, additional signs may be approved for an upgrade later.
Chickasha City Council approved a bid from Barco Municipal Products that is just under $17,900. This was the lowest bid offered. Other vendors included JA Traffic Products for about $19,450 and Luther Sign company for about $25,470.
