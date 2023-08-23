The Chickasha City Council approved a 30-year, extended lease agreement with ‘It’s a Hitt Corporation’ on Monday night.
The City of Chickasha is extending the lease with developer Chet Hitt. As previously reported, Hitt is bringing his “Town’s End” development to Chickasha’s downtown, which will include a distillery, restaurant, coffee house, retail shops and hitch and wagon team.
The ‘It’s a Hitt Corporation’ will be a special events venue housed within the historic Rock Island Train Depot at 100 E. Chickasha Ave.
The three-decades-long lease will begin on Sept. 1, 2023 and end on June 30, 2053, according to city documents.
Chickasha City Manager Keith Johnson clarified at the meeting that the lease agreement also states that either party may terminate the lease agreement with a 120 day written notice.
The rent for the property is listed as 5% of gross revenue earned from any special event rental which will be paid with 30 days of the tenant receiving payment in full from said event. Moreover, the tenant must maintain the property, pay utilities and taxes and maintain liability insurance, according to the lease agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.