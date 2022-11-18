The first weekend in December will begin with a glow. The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce with hold the Annual Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3 along Chickasha Ave. from 8th St. to 1St St.
featured
Chickasha Christmas Parade set for Dec. 3
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Chickasha Festival of Light 30th Season to unveil ‘Frozen Forest’
- CPD: Home invasion suspect shot by homeowner
- GALLERY: Hundreds attend Chickasha’s First Drag Show
- Ken Singleton Family thanks community for support
- The Barger's Home
- SOFTBALL: Eaton finds perfect fit at Science & Arts
- SOFTBALL: Bordwine's hard work leads her to next level
- The Hurst Home
- SOFTBALL: Cyril's Harman inks with Science & Arts
- #TheGoodStuff Buy Chickasha
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.