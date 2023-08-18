Chickasha Chamber Staff Members Honored with NextGen Under 30 Awards: Recognizing Excellence and Fostering Community Engagement

The Chickasha Chamber proudly celebrates the exceptional achievements of two of its team members, Cassie Poole and Logan Lassley, who have been honored with the esteemed NextGen Under 30 awards. Cassie Poole, serving as the Marketing Director, claimed victory in the Non-Profit Organization category, while Logan Lassley, the Tourism and FOL Director, secured the award in the Tourism category. Their outstanding accomplishments underscore the Chickasha Chamber's commitment to fostering a vibrant community that empowers young professionals to flourish.
The NextGen Under 30 initiative has emerged as a beacon of recognition for young trailblazers across Oklahoma. In just twelve years, the NextGen Under 30 program has expanded throughout Oklahoma, with 2,890 award winners selected from 9,755 nominees, from over 421 different companies and organizations located in cities and towns across the entire State of Oklahoma.
Integral to the Chickasha Chamber's mission is its dedication to nurturing young talent and encouraging their active participation in community development. Both Cassie Poole and Logan Lassley have helped spearheaded efforts to establish a dynamic Young Professionals Networking Group, providing a platform for emerging leaders to connect, collaborate, and share insights. This initiative demonstrates the Chamber's commitment to creating pathways for young professionals to thrive, fostering an environment where their potential can truly flourish.
Furthermore, Cassie Poole and Logan Lassley have actively championed opportunities for young professionals to make meaningful contributions to Chickasha's community fabric. Through their diligent efforts, they have played pivotal roles in promoting volunteerism and civic engagement among their peers. By inspiring and guiding young professionals to participate in civic clubs and take part in community service initiatives, Cassie and Logan exemplify the Chamber's dedication to nurturing a new generation of socially conscious leaders.
Jim Cowan, President at the Chickasha Chamber, commented, "We are immensely proud of Cassie and Logan for their well-deserved NextGen Under 30 awards. Their remarkable achievements, coupled with their contributions to establishing a vibrant young professionals network and fostering community engagement, truly exemplify the Chickasha Chamber's commitment to cultivating an environment where emerging talent can shine."
Looking ahead, the Chickasha Chamber remains steadfast in its dedication to creating an ecosystem that empowers and celebrates young professionals. The Chamber invites the community to nominate deserving young Oklahomans who are driving innovation, sparking change, and propelling the state forward. Any Chickasha Young Professional (21-40) looking to get more involved within the Chickasha Community and the Chamber’s efforts in empowering young professionals can sign up for the Chickasha Young Professional’s Group by texting CHICKYP to 41372 or by emailing cassie@chickashachamber.com.
For more information about the NextGen Under 30 program and the Chickasha Chamber's efforts to empower young professionals, please visit nextgenunder30.com and chickashachamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.