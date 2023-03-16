Chickasha Chamber Set to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Streetery Party

The Chickasha Chamber will be celebrating the end of Chickasha Clover Days with the St. Patrick’s Day Streetery Party on Friday, March 17 in the new heated patio area behind Brandi’s Bar & Grill and The Flower Shop Winery and Pizzeria.
Earlier this month the Chickasha Chamber announced the return of community favorite Restaurant Bingo during the Chamber’s “Chickasha Clover Days.” Clover Days is a two-part event spanning three weeks. Starting with the Leprechaun Luck Restaurant Bingo on March 1 and ending with the St. Patrick's Day Streetery Party on March 17.
Bingo Cards may still be picked up at local participating restaurants, on Chamber social media and the Chamber website. Residents can print cards off and then play an edited version of traditional Bingo by buying from local participating restaurants. By patronizing one of the participating restaurants, players can mark that space on the card, keeping their receipts as proof of purchase. Once the card has at least five squares marked off (in any order), players can mail their completed cards and receipts to the Chamber/EDC office: 221 W. Chickasha Avenue, Chickasha, OK 73018.
Players have the chance to win up to $250 in local gift cards. The Chamber will draw live on Facebook and at the St. Patrick’s Day Streetery Party on March 17th at 7 p.m.
The Chamber is teaming up with several local businesses; Brandi’s Bar & Grill, Flower Shop Winery & Pizzeria and Canadian River Brewing Co. for a St. Patrick’s Day Streetery Party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m on March 17. Enjoy drinks and food within the establishments and then come outside to the heated patio behind Brandi’s and the Flower Shop for the Leprechaun Luck drawing and “Best in Green” Costume Contest starting at 7 p.m. “Best in Green” Costume Contest registration begins at 6 p.m. in the patio area. Enjoy the rest of the night with Dirt Rich Band.
If you missed your chance to get our 'Lucky to Live in Chickasha' shirt we will have a few for sale (as supplies last) at the St. Patricks Day Streetery Party.
