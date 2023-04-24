Hundreds of attendees filled the North building at the Grady County Fairgrounds on April 21.
Since 1923, the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce has worked towards growing Chickasha into what it is today.
While the event looked back on roads stretching 100 years, the night ended with a word from Chet Hitt, a self-proclaimed outsider who said he has a “front windshield view.”
“This last hundred years that you’ve just been through, I’m sure you’ve celebrated a lot of peaks and you’ve probably been through a few valleys. But the future looks bright. That front windshield, you’ve just got to keep looking through that,” Hitt said.
Hitt is bringing his “Town’s End” development to Chickasha’s downtown, which will include a distillery, restaurant, coffee house, retail shops and even a hitch and wagon team. Hitt has a similar development in Apple Valley, California. The Chickasha Leg Lamp caught Hitt’s attention while he was in the area during Anadarko High School reunion.
Kent Hibbard, founder of the Resurrection House and Life Skills Institute, was posthumously awarded the Civic Hall of Fame Legacy. The Resurrection House provides shelter to residents experiencing homelessness. The next stage program, Life Skills Institute, is a live-in facility and training program that helps individuals and families. Hibbard died on March 8, 2023. His wife, Julie, accepted the award on his behalf.
The highlight of the evening, the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce recognized area businesses and individual who have brought greatness to Chickasha. Zack McGill and Gerron Smith presented the awards:
Event of the Year: Wrecking Ball Film Festival
Volunteer of the Year: Christy Clift
Public Servant of the Year: G.G. Music of the Chickasha Police Department
Woman of the Year: Jamie Jones of the Grady County Fairgrounds
Small Business of the Year: Shakespeare Wine Company
Young Professional of the Year: Marissa Moore with the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma
Business of the Year: Cimarron Trailers
Citizen of the Year: Johnny Trammell
Civic Hall of Fame: Dan Ramsey
Civic Hall of Fame Legacy: Kent Hibbard of Resurrection House and Life Skills Institute
