The Chickasha Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome Shakespeare Wine Company into the Chickasha Chamber Family on Saturday, June 25th.
“We are pleased to have Shakespeare Wine Company as a Chickasha Chamber Member,” Whitney Palesano, Membership Director of the Chickasha Chamber exclaimed. “We welcome them into the business community and wish them much success going forward.”
Shakespeare Wine Company is a destination for handcrafted wine in Downtown Chickasha. True to its name, Shakespeare Wine Company’s wine selection is inspired by Elizabethan plays.
“Shakespeare Wine Company is a small family business and our family cannot express how great it is to have the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce, the City of Chickasha, Visit Chickasha and most importantly the people of Chickasha supporting us,” DJ Jenks, Owner exclaimed. “The Chamber has been an invaluable resource that has helped us develop our relationships and further move us into the community. We appreciate Cassie, Whitney, Jim, Billy and all involved. We cannot thank the Chamber enough!”
The Chickasha Chamber invites you to stop by and welcome their newest member Shakespeare Wine Company at 524 W Kansas Ave. Their hours are Wednesday and Thursday 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM, Friday 2:00 PM until 11:00 PM, Saturday 12:00 PM until 11:00 PM and Sunday 12:00 Pm until 7:00 PM. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call (405) 825-3161.
