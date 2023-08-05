Chickasha Chamber, Helms celebrate Shakespeare Wine Company mural

Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears, the mural at Shakespeare Wine Company is complete.
Local artist, Dana Helms has worked tirelessly over the last several months during Oklahoma’s spring and summer weather to complete the mural which fills the east side of the building.
Shakespeare Wine Company, the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce and members of the local arts and business community gathered to for the ribbon cutting on Aug. 3.
Helms shared heartfelt words with the community, thanking them all for their support during the process.
“You guys are family and I appreciate all of you,” she told the crowd packed into the winery.
Helms, 59, has been an artist since childhood. She began drawing and sold her first piece of art at 12-years-old.
Helms and her husband, Rob, moved to Ninnekah a few years ago. They were headed to New Mexico but plans changed during the pandemic.
“If you don’t think you’re where you’re supposed to be, good things can happen to you in Ninnekah and Chickasha, Oklahoma. I can you that right now,” she said.
Following the ribbon cutting, theatre students from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma performed a ten minute set of “Drunk Shakespeare” on the new outdoor stage at the winery.
Shakespeare Wine Company also had several pieces of Helm’s artwork on the walls as well as tapestries, clothing and designs. A leather and embroidery dress created by Helm was modeled by Amanda Lack in 6X Magazine, which features fashion, beauty and art. She has also painted murals within The Speak Lounge on Chickasha Ave.
Helms has been active in the Chickasha Area Arts Council and took the lead organizing Chickasha’s 2nd Friday Art Walk. This event takes place the 2nd Friday of every month. The next art walk takes place Aug. 11.
Shakespeare Wine Company is located at 524 W. Chickasha Ave.