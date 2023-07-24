The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce its momentous 100th anniversary, celebrating a century of fostering business growth, community development, and prosperity. With a rich legacy spanning a hundred years, the Chickasha Chamber has been at the forefront of driving economic vitality and providing unwavering support to local businesses, making it a cornerstone of Chickasha's success.
The Chickasha Chamber, originally founded as the Chickasha Commercial Club even before statehood, has played an instrumental role in shaping Chickasha's landscape, contributing to its vibrant economy, and fostering a spirit of collaboration among its members.
To honor this remarkable milestone, the City of Chickasha has officially proclaimed August 1st as "Chickasha Chamber Day," recognizing the Chamber's outstanding contributions to the community and its steadfast dedication to building a legacy of excellence.
"The proclamation of Chickasha Chamber Day is a testament to the unwavering support and commitment of our valued members and community partners,” said Whitney Palesano, Membership Director of the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce. “We are excited to celebrate this milestone. We are grateful for those that came before us and are optimistic for a bright future.”
As part of the festivities, the Chickasha Chamber will host a grand 100th Birthday Party on August 1st. The Birthday Party Open House, to be held from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Chickasha Chamber Office, 221 W Chickasha Ave, will offer an array of engaging activities, including interactive exhibits showcasing the Chamber's century-long journey, networking opportunities, exciting giveaways, and much more.
“Our Birthday Celebration Open House is a way to celebrate our achievements and the remarkable impact of our Chamber on the Chickasha community,” added Whitney Palesano. “We invite all our valued members, community partners and anyone interested in learning more about the Chamber to join us to celebrate. Everyone is welcome to stop by.”
The Chickasha Chamber takes pride in being the voice of business in Chickasha, with 375 members strong. Over the years, the Chamber has become the front door to the Chickasha community, organizing and supporting various signature events, including the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship, Chickasha Christmas Parade, Neewollah Festival, Christmas In July, Buy Chickasha, among others.
As the Chamber counts down to its 100th anniversary on August 1st, it also anticipates the release of a grand documentary titled "Building a Legacy," offering an inspiring glimpse into the Chamber's storied history and the remarkable vision that continues to shape its future.
For more information about the Chickasha Chamber and its 100th Birthday Party, please visit chickashachamber.com or visit our facebook page @chickchamber.
