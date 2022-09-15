The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome Logan Lassley as the new Festival of Light and Tourism Director. Lassley starts his new position as Chickasha prepares for the 30th anniversary of the Festival of Light this November. He will oversee all aspects of the festival including sponsorships, set up, daily operations and tear down and clean up with the festival is over. “We are glad to have Logan join our team here at the Chamber, his energy and passion to enhance the visitor experience will be crucial this year,” remarked Jim Cowan, Chamber President.
Lassley is a Duncan native that grew up attending the Festival of Light. After graduating from SWOSU in Weatherford, he worked as the Director of Ticket Memberships for the Wichita Thunder, the minor league hockey franchise in Wichita Kansas. During that time he sold ticket and sponsorship packages, worked to improve the fan experience and helped oversee game night operations.
The Festival of Light will be expanding this year by installing lights North of the dam and adding pop up shops at the Gift Shop. The Downtown Shuttle will be offered again this year on Friday and Saturday nights in December. People can park Downtown and ride out to the Festival to avoid long lines on the weekends. The Chickasha Leg Lamp will also be open in the New Park Downtown to attract visitors before and after their visit to the Festival.
Besides his role overseeing the Festival of Light, Lassley will also serve year around as Chickasha’s Tourism Director. He will assist the Chamber in organizing and promoting events throughout the year like Christmas in July, the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship and Neewalloh. Chickasha has been recognized on the state level by the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association for its recent tourism efforts and the Chamber plans to grow that even more in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.