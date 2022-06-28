Looking to spread Christmas Cheer this July? The Chickasha Chamber and Chickasha Economic Development Council are teaming up once again to create festive activities during the month of July.
The large Christmas Tree at Shannon Springs Park will be lit throughout July and the Community Theatre will be hosting free, family-friendly Christmas movies on July 7, 21, and 28 at 7:00 P.M. During the movie families are invited to pick up a Christmas in July Mad Lib to complete and turn in to at the Chamber (221 W Chickasha Ave) during normal business hours. The Chamber will then draw one winner on July 29th who will be guaranteed two free snow cones and pictures with Cycle Santa during the Christmas Cool Down Concert & Block Party. Each week the Chamber will post a weekly Emoji Bingo riddle. The first person to message the answer to the Chamber's Facebook will receive a small gift card bundle. Emoji Bingo riddle’s will be posted only on the Chickasha Chamber Facebook at 9:00 AM each Monday. In addition, local businesses will be participating in the #ShopChickasha’s Santa’s Shop-a-thon.
Throughout the month the community is encouraged to shop at participating businesses and turn them receipts into the Chamber (221 W Chickasha Ave.) to be entered into a drawing for the chance to win $100’s of dollars in gift cards and coupons. Each Thursday as apart of Thursday Tidings, the Chamber will draw receipts live on Facebook and invite the winners to the Chamber to pick a present. Each present could have $100’s of dollars in gift cards or coupons.
Cardboard cutouts of popular Christmas movie characters will once again be scattered around town at participating businesses. Community members are encouraged to find them and take a photo with them. If they bring their photo along with a receipt from a participating business to the Chamber, they will get double entries into the Thursday Tidings Weekly Drawing.
To cap off the month of Christmas fun, on July 30, the Chickasha Chamber & EDC will host the Christmas Cool Down Concert & Block Party starting at 5:00 P.M. in the 200 to 100 blocks of Chickasha Ave. All activities are free, family-friendly and include kid’s arts & crafts by the Arts Council, photos with Summer
Cycle Santa, a free snow cone social, face painting, three large inflatable water slides, food trucks & other vendors. Music will begin at 7:30 P.M. with Cade Roth & the Black Sheep, followed by King George and a firework finale over downtown.
For additional information on Christmas in July, please visit chickashachamber.com/programs/shopchickasha, follow the Chickasha Chamber, Chickasha EDC, Visit Chickasha, download the Visit Chickasha app or Text ChickEDC to 74121 for Chickasha Event Text Alerts.
