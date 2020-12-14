Chickasha Public Schools will be holding a bond election in February.
Superintendent Rick Croslin said via email that the school board approved a bond election for Feb. 9 by a vote of 5-0 during a special meeting earlier this month. The election will involve an issue that Croslin said is named “Restoring Excellence.”
Croslin said that "Restoring Excellence" will total $2.7 million.
Croslin sent a document summarizing the entire project. According to that document, the project will help maintain and repair parts of multiple facilities across the school district. The document also shows that a part of the project will be dealing with “transportation.”
The summary of the project is with this story.
