The coronavirus pandemic has forced sweeping changes.
The Chickasha Board of Education held a meeting Monday via video conference to discuss different topics. The meeting is online for anyone to watch.
Chickasha posted the link to the meeting on its website. Those wanting to watch can go to the website, click on the "Board of Education" tab and find a link to the recorded meeting.
There is also a way to watch a meeting from March 26. Chickasha has also posted a link to that meeting on its website.
Monday's meeting can also be found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBKlST0nRRawummdv0cpTHA.
The school board recognized employees and discussed various topics before eventually entering executive session and eventually coming out of executive session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.