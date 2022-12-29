Registration is now open for students, ages 8- 17, to enroll in individualized art classes with Dana Helms, the “Upside Down Artist”.
Students will learn a variety of techniques in the weekly art institute classes.
Classes are 45 minutes and held on Tuesday evenings, beginning Jan. 17, 2023.
Class time slots begin at 4 p.m.
The fee is $45 per month which includes supplies and two recitals.
Class sizes are a maximum of 4 students, so space is limited.
Call or text 405-203-2834 for more information and to register.
The classes are held at the Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC), located at 521 W. Chickasha Avenue. The Arts Council is a non-profit and all volunteer 501©3 organization and has opened the Area Arts Gift Shop and Art Gallery.
Visit YouTube “Dana Helms Upside Down Artist” and Facebook “Dana Helms Creations” to view a sampling of Ms. Helms works.
