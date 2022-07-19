The Chickasha Art Center will hold its first pottery camp for kids next week.
Children who are six-years-old and up will learn different pottery techniques: making pottery on a wheel, building pottery by hand and glazed ceramics.
The camp will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, July 25 through July 29, at the Chickasha Art Center.
Parents and caregivers can register for either camp by texting or calling 405-574-6689. The cost to attend is $40 per day.
The Chickasha Art Center is located at 624 W. Chickasha Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.