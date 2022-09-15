The Chickasha Art Center will hold two Paint on Canvas workshops to benefit Rwanda in September.
The painting is called “Beautiful Rwanda.” The picture is drawn on the canvas, artists just add paint.
The workshop will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 and 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. The cost of the workshop is $40.
Arts and crafts from Rwanda will be sold at both events.
Proceeds will benefit NuHope, an organization that empowers Rwanda women and is directed by Jamie Boiles.
Pre-registration is required. Register at www.paintoncanvas.net using Paypal or drop off checks at the Chickasha Art Center, located at 624 W. Chickasha Ave. For any questions, call 405-574-6689.
