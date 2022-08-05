In times of drought, every little bit helps.
Over the last 24 hours, the Chickasha area received .79 inches of much needed rainfall, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.
However, the sun and heat returned on Friday afternoon with highs reaching 102°F according to the National Weather Service (NWS). A NWS heat advisory is in effect on Saturday as well with a high of 101°F. NWS has forecast another hot day on Sunday with highs up to 99°F.
Next week, there could be a pattern of highs in the 90s and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
According to NWS’ current forecast, the Chickasha area may get a break from the triple digit temps. Highs are expected to stay in the 90s with a 20% chance of thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday.
