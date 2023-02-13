The Art Walk in Downtown Chickasha made its debut on Feb. 10.
Artists of all kinds displayed their works along Chickasha Ave.
Mother Mold Media was on site. The female artist collective explores a variety of artistic media. Emmo Maddox creates accessories made from colored hot glue. Artist, Valerie Sharp shared paintings of her muse: “sad, sad ladies.”
The Chickasha Art Center had artwork by multiple artists on display. Artist, Thomas Buchanan created artwork with colored pens at a table during the event. Live guitarist, Christian Economu provided musical ambience. Director, Carrie Chavers, said the event was catered by an 11-year-old who runs Ryleigh’s Sweet Treats.
Author, Terry Godfrey, was stationed in the lobby between Jay’s Jewelry and Okie Mountain Trading Company. He began writing historical fiction after retirement. He penned more than ten books within four years. Godfrey said his bestseller is “Murder at Medicine Creek,” a murder mystery based on 1930s crime in Medicine Park.
This is just a snapshot of the local artists and businesses who participated in the event, which will take place the second Friday of every month.
The next Art Walk in Downtown is set for Friday, March 10. Any artists or musicians who would like to participate may contact Dana Helms at 405-203-2834 for more information.
