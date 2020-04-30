Chickasha High School has announced plans to honor its seniors.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chickasha — and schools across the country — have had to figure out plans to honor graduates. Chickasha High School and Chickasha Public Schools announced on their Facebook pages a date for a graduation ceremony and another event to honor seniors.
Chickasha has planned a graduation ceremony for 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 19. The ceremony will take place at the football stadium as long as guidelines allow for it to take place.
Chickasha announced it will give the students six tickets for guests and will be limiting seating for social distancing purposes. Chickasha will be streaming the event on social media and is planning a virtual graduation as a backup plan.
Chickasha will also be honoring its seniors Friday, May 15. Beginning at 7:30 p.m., seniors will have the opportunity to drive through the campus and be cheered on by the staff.
