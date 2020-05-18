A Chickasha Public Schools administrator has earned recognition.
According to a CPS Facebook post, Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Stegman has earned an award. Stegman was named The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators District 14 Assistant Superintendent of the Year.
Stegman spent time as the interim superintendent for CPS and also serves as the chief financial officer, the post states. Superintendent Rick Croslin said in a statement that the school district "is blessed" to have Stegman around to help.
According to the post, Stegman won District 9 Assistant Superintendent of the Year in 2017. She was at Shawnee when she earned that recognition.
