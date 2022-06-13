The Chick-fil-A food truck will be making two stops in Grady County on a weekly basis.
Chick-fil-A Norman announced on social media that they will be in Blanchard on Tuesdays and Chickasha on Fridays, weather permitting, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On Tuesdays, Chick-fil-A will be at the Blanchard Courthouse at 300 N. Main St. On Fridays, Chick-fil-A will be at the Tractor Supply at 330 E. Grand Ave.
Just outside of Grady County, the food truck will make weekly stops in Purcell and Pauls Valley.
On Wednesdays, the food truck will be at the Pauls Valley Tractor Supply at 106 N. Indian Meridian Rd. On Mondays, they will be at First Baptist Purcell at 400 W. Main St.
