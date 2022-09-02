The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and Cleveland County Sheriff's Office to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Oklahoma and Cleveland Counties on Saturday, September 3.
The checkpoint will run from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Saturations in the area will run from 6:00 p.m. Saturday to 4:00 a.m. Sunday.
The goal is simple: to make Oklahoma and Cleveland Counties as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads. Additional deputies, officers, and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers across the Oklahoma County area before, during and after the checkpoint.
In 2020, 396 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma. None of these crashes were accidents; every death could have been prevented if the impaired driver had made the smart choice not to drive while under the influence.
Everyone is highly encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft or any other ride-share service. Better yet, have a designated driver. Have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance. The cost is too high. Let’s ENDUI.
The media is invited to attend this checkpoint to help us raise awareness about the impaired driving problem in Oklahoma. Interviews with members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be available. To coordinate times, locations, and interviews, please email sarah.stewart@dps.ok.gov.
The ENDUI enforcement team coordinates multi-jurisdictional events on a regular basis, including sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols. These efforts are needed to impact Oklahoma’s impaired driving problem across the state. The locations of these activities are driven by data from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and by local request.
