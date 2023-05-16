The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition will be featuring local artist Carrie Chavers in their upcoming Art Crit Night.
One other Oklahoma artist, Andrew Tresler will also be featured that evening. Thursday, May 25 from 6 to 8 p.m., both artists will participate in the Art Crit Night discussion. Carrie submitted her application and was chosen with Tresler as their figurative images complimented each other’s style. The event will be held at 21C Museum Hotel in Oklahoma City.
Blair Summers who is Museum Manager at 21C will lead the Art Crit Night discussion. This gives both artists time to discuss the Canva presentation of their work and answer questions and critique from the audience.
Carrie has been working on a new body of acrylic portraits capturing the quirky beauty of GenZ and a subculture called “Yuccies” which stands for Young Urban Creatives. “I love how this young group is so expressive with hair, makeup and clothing. I want to capture the vibe and creativity of this resilient group of young people in their 20’s, I’m constantly inspired by their look. But even more than that are the expressions I see on their faces as they interact with other people. I try to capture it all.” Anyone who is an art supporter in Chickasha would enjoy this casual event, and are invited to this beautiful venue on May 25th.
