As trick or treaters assemble their costumes, the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce is planning a more interactive Neewollah.
Newollah—Halloween spelled backwards—will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Trick or treaters may collect candy from merchants on Chickasha Ave. between 4th and 8th St.
The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce has opened applications for Neewollah vendors to pass out candy and create a fall festival atmosphere. The chamber is seeking vendors who want to create or buy carnival games where children can win candy. Above the online application for vendors, there is a link to rent carnival games.
Applications are available here.
The Chamber welcomes questions or discussions about booth ideas. Potential vendors may contact the chamber at 405-224-0787.
