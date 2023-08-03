Those interested in learning about education in Chickasha will have the opportunity.
The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce announced a luncheon about the “state of education” in Chickasha later this month. Those who attend will hear from three representatives from three school systems in Chickasha.
The event will take place at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma Ballroom. According to the agenda of the event, checking in will start at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 16.
Those who attend the event will get to hear from school leaders, including Chickasha Superintendent Rick Croslin. Croslin will be the first speaker at the event.
New Science & Arts President Kayla Hale will follow Croslin, and Canadian Valley Technology Center Superintendent Gayla Lutts will follow Hale before closing remarks.
Those who wish to attend the event are asked to RSVP by noon, Aug. 11. Those wishing to RSVP can contact whitney@chickashachamber.com or call 405-224-0787.
The event costs $20 per member of the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce and costs $25 per prospective member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.