Better Investing recently presented the Central Oklahoma Investment Club of Chickasha a certificate acknowledging the organization’s 30th anniversary. Better Investing President, Beverly Wooley, personally presented the certificate to the club members, according to a newsletter. The article further stated, “We salute The Central Oklahoma Investment Club of Chickasha, for their dedication to the principles and methodology of BetterInvesting. They have demonstrated that when applied, these principles can boost an investor’s ability to conduct the proper investigation of a company and analyze which stocks have the best potential to give great returns. Again, Congratulations to The Central Oklahoma Investment Club of Chickasha for 30 years of service to their members.”
Central Oklahoma Investment Club of Chickasha celebrates 30 years
- Staff Reports
