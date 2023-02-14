The Cement FFA chapter would like to recognize Nichole Bohn for applying for the State FFA Degree. If accepted, Nichole will be awarded and recognized on-stage at the 97th Oklahoma FFA Convention & Expo. The State FFA Degree is the highest that can be awarded on the state level and can serve as a stepping stone for the prestigious National FFA Degree. We wish Nichole all the best in her endeavors, and can’t wait to see her accomplishments be celebrated.

