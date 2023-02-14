The Cement FFA chapter would like to recognize Nichole Bohn for applying for the State FFA Degree. If accepted, Nichole will be awarded and recognized on-stage at the 97th Oklahoma FFA Convention & Expo. The State FFA Degree is the highest that can be awarded on the state level and can serve as a stepping stone for the prestigious National FFA Degree. We wish Nichole all the best in her endeavors, and can’t wait to see her accomplishments be celebrated.
featured
Cement FFA Recognizes Outstanding Member
- Cement FFA
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- BASKETBALL: Am-Po girls step up against tough competition
- BASKETBALL: Verden girls rally to avoid elimination
- BASKETBALL: Late shot helps Alex boys win district title
- FOOTBALL: Caveness to continue career at NWOSU
- VIDEO: Drag artists return to Chickasha for game night
- FOOTBALL: Callahan finds what he's looking for, signs with NWOSU
- #TheGoodStuff Community
- FOOTBALL: Larsen follows passion, signs with OBU
- Oklahoma Road Conditions Map lists Grady County as “severe”
- Five Chickasha destinations nominated for “Best of Chickasaw Country”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.