The Chickasha Community Theatre will celebrate 30 years of theatrical performances next Saturday.
A reception will be held between 3 and 5 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Washita Theater in Chickasha. Hors d'oeuvres will be provided.
The Chickasha Community Theatre will also provide a seasonal reveal of the performances slated for 2024. The Chickasha Community Theatre held their first play, “Scrooge,” in 1994.
The Washita Theater is located at 509 W. Chickasha Ave.
