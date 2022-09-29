The Chickasha Community Theatre will present two performances of “Into the Woods” this weekend.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.
James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece... and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.
The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.
Tickets: advanced tickets are available online at www.chicakshatheatre.org or at Jays Jewelry in downtown Chickasha. The box office will be open one hour prior to showtime for same day ticket purchases. $15/adults $6/students
