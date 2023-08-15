CCT After Dark presents The Shawshank Redemption Aug. 25-27

The Chickasha Community Theatre will present a production of The Shawshank Redemption next weekend.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday Aug. 26 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Washita Theatre.
The Chickasha Community Theatre provides this synopsis of the play:
“When Andy Dufresne is convicted of murder and sentenced to life in the notorious Shawshank prison, he must find a way to keep himself and his hope alive by using his wits and forging friendships. Based on the novella by Stephen King, The Shawshank Redemption brings the story of resilience made famous by the acclaimed film to the stage.”
The Chickasha Community Theatre has promoted the play on their Facebook page with “mugshot” posts of the cast members. In the sepia-toned photos, actors who play prisoners hold up a placard with their character name and prisoner number. Each post includes a short bio.
CCT’s website cautions the play has adult language and situations and recommends minors be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are $14 for adults and $8 for students with a college ID. Tickets are available online at chickashatheatre.org, at Jay’s Jewelry or at the door beginning an hour before showtime.
The “Shawshank Redemption” play was adapted for the stage by Own O’Neill and Dave Johns, produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.
The Washita Theatre is located at 509 W. Chickasha Ave.
