The cause of a structure fire on N. 6th St. in Chickasha on Wednesday is under investigation.
First responders from the Chickasha, Friend, Ninnekah and Grady County Fire Departments were called to the scene around 1 p.m. on May 10. Crews battled the fire for about three hours, Tony Samaniego, Chickasha Fire Chief, said.
There were some challenges putting out the fire. The building was made of old, dried-out wood and tin metal, Samaniego said.
The building was for storage and had no electricity. While there were no occupants during the fire, people have used the building for shelter. Samaniego said the fire may have had a human cause such as arson or an accident.
