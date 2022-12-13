Chickasha Animal Rescue Transport Association (CARTA) will receive a boost thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation.
The gift was announced recently at the Chickasha Animal Rescue in southwest Oklahoma. Chickasha Community Bank President Karene Sandra and Financial Sales Representative Leslie Sanchez of Arvest Bank were on hand to present the check to CARTA’s Mary Grote, Karsen and Mason Jobe, Marie Maston and Nancy Vaden.
The foundation grant will help the organization fund medical examinations, vaccinations, medications, spay and neuter procedures, and collars and leashes. It will also help cover transportation fees to make it possible for adopted animals to reach their forever homes.
“We would like to thank Arvest Bank for their generous donation to our nonprofit organization CARTA,” said Maston. “We are so proud to partner with the Chickasha Animal Shelter and the community to help as many animals as we can.”
“We are so proud that the Arvest Foundation has chosen to support CARTA,” said Sandra. “This amazing group of volunteers works tirelessly to help animals find a loving home. We couldn’t be happier to present this donation to them so they may continue to provide supplies, transportation and medical care for these animals.”
About the Arvest Foundation
The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint. More information is available here.
