Hunter Carey (not pictured) of the Webbers Falls FFA Chapter captured first-place honors in the 2023 Oklahoma FFA Agricultural Processing State Proficiency Award area. Suzanne Gilbert (right) of the Oklahoma FFA Foundation congratulates Allyson Arthur (left) of the Chickasha FFA Chapter and Logan Hering (center) of the Perkins-Tryon FFA Chapter.

This award is sponsored at the state level by Keith and Marlene Kisling, Peter and Annie Dillingham, and Koch Companies. The Masonic Charity Foundation provides a $1,000 state winner scholarship.