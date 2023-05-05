TULSA, Okla. — Hunter Carey of the Webbers Falls FFA Chapter earned first-place honors in the 2023 Oklahoma FFA Agricultural Processing Proficiency Award area during the 97th Oklahoma FFA Convention on May 3.
Allyson Arthur of the Chickasha FFA Chapter and Logan Hering of the Perkins-Tyron FFA Chapter earned second- and third-place honors, respectively.
Carey is the owner and creator of Hogfather’s Secret. Hogfather’s Secret is a line of show livestock skin and hair products. Carey has learned to take a raw product from vendors, process and blend them together to make oil, soap or conditioner. All of his products can be used on the hair of sheep, swine, goats and cattle. He has vendors in 46 different states and over 700 dealers selling his products. Carey plans to continue and grow Hogfather’s Secrets.
“Even though I now handle 90% of my communication with the public through our social media platforms, there are still times I have that one-on-one communication with the public,” Carey said. “This SAE has given me confidence to stand in front of a crowd and explain myself, my company and my products without fear.”
The agricultural processing proficiency award is designed to recognize students who are involved in a supervised agricultural experience related to agricultural processing, working in assembling, transporting, processing, fabricating, mixing, packaging, and storing both food and non-food agricultural products.
The Webbers Falls junior is the son of Brad and Carri Carey. His agricultural education instructor and FFA advisor is Brad Carey.
This award is sponsored at the state level by Keith and Marlene Kisling, Peter and Annie Dillingham, and Koch Companies. The Masonic Charity Foundation provides a $1,000 state winner scholarship.
FFA is an integral part of the Agricultural Education division in the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education system. With more than 29,000 members and 366 chapters, the Oklahoma FFA Association is the fifth-largest state FFA association. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. To learn more about the Oklahoma FFA, visit okffa.org.
