A painted skateboard, a crocheted blueberry pie purse and a stack of ceramic birds—one in a cowboy hat—were among the hundred works of art created by local students.
The Chickasha Area Arts Council presented their first art show by Chickasha High School art students on March 4. The Visual Arts Showcase drew a crowd to the Fine Arts Gallery at 521 W. Chickasha Ave.
Framed paintings, drawings and mixed media covered the gallery walls. Several sculptures were displayed on tables.
“Since we’re pretty active members, we knew we needed to fill the space and we knew we had some kids with good artwork," Adam Hellman, who teaches Art I, at Chickasha High School, said.
“It just made sense,” added Allison Cofer, who teaches Advanced Placement Art at Chickasha High School.
Cofer said the school is encouraging collaboration between groups. The Visual Arts Showcase took place on the same evening as “Arsenic and Old Lace,” at the Washita Theater just across the street. The play, presented by the Chickasha Community Theatre, starred several talented student actors.
When asked if there were any reoccurring themes in her students' artwork, Cofer said mental health was frequently tackled.
“It’s focusing on the individual artist’s mental health and so I think its great that they are able to explore and meditate on their mental health and wellnes,” she said.
Wes Hallmark, local artist, said the students’ work accomplished the goal of making the viewer feel something.
“It’s very different. I like it because it’s itchy,” he said. “Maybe it’ll cause people to not be totally comfortable and wonder what it is. And what it is, is what they think it is. That’s the way art should be.”
