Bill Wallace Early Childhood Center will be putting a brief halt to in-person learning.
The school announced on its Facebook page Monday that it will be going to "remote learning" for a certain amount of time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The post said that the school is moving to "remote learning" due to the number of quarantines between students and staff at the school.
BWECC said that in-person classes will start back up Nov. 30.
