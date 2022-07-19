The Grady County Commissioners have enacted a burn ban for Grady County due to extreme fire danger.
The burn ban will be in place for at least the next 14 days.
Under the ban, residents may not set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wild lands, build a campfire or bonfire, or burn trash or other materials that may cause a fire.
The burn ban does make some exceptions for road construction projects, welding/cutting and torch/grinding activities.
Some outdoor grilling may be permitted in a grilling receptacle that is conducted over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Fireworks are prohibited.
Read the full burn ban here.
Violation of the burn ban may result in a $500 fine and/or imprisonment for not more than one year.
The commissioners held a special emergency meeting on Tuesday morning to vote on the burn ban.
On Monday, officials from Grady County Emergency Management and the Grady County Fire Department said firefighters had responded to numerous recent fires. Temperatures consistently above 100°F and drought conditions have increased fire danger. Within a week, fire departments around the county responded to 22 grassfires, not counting other emergency calls.
