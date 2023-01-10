On Monday, Jan. 16, millions of people around the world will celebrate the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
From the segregated schoolhouses of Georgia, at the age of 15, King graduated high school. Like his grandfather and father, King received a Bachelor of Arts from Atlanta’s Morehouse College, a distinguished Negro institution.
In 1951, he was elected president of a predominately white senior class at Crozer Theological Seminary where he received his Bachelor of Divinity, and, while serving as pastor of Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, the 25-year-old Southern Baptist minister earned his doctorate from Boston College in 1955.
In Boston he met and married Coretta Scott. Together the couple had four children: Yolanda, Martin Luther III, Dexter Scott, and Bernice.
Advocating for civil rights, he joined the executive committee of the NAACP, and in December 1955 led the 382-daylong Montgomery Bus Boycott.
During the boycott, King was arrested, his family’s home was bombed, and he was subjected to physical violence. Still, through this extreme adversity, he emerged as a civil rights leader. His perseverance was instrumental in landmark U.S. Supreme Court decisions, including those that integrated public buses in 1956.
Hailed as a masterpiece in rhetoric and one of history’s greatest speeches, on Aug. 28, 1963, from the steps of the Lincoln Monument in Washington D.C., King delivered his “I Have a Dream” address to more than 250,000 civil rights supporters; the speech was televised to millions of viewers across the country.
The next year, at age 35, he became the youngest man to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. He donated the $54,000 Nobel Prize money (valued at $485,000 today) to further advance civil rights for all.
In 1964, Congress passed the Civil Rights Act, banning discrimination in employment and public accommodations based on “race, color, religion or national origin.” Congress also passed the Voting Rights Act of 1965 which restored and protected the right to vote.
Shortly after 6 p.m., April 4, 1968, the world-renowned civil rights leader and Nobel laureate was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.
He was 39.
“No one really knows why they are alive until they know what they’d die for.” -- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
To honor Dr. King’s legacy and promote the organization’s mission to educate and inspire younger generations, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 16, members of the Bullock Community Center, 917 S. First St., will serve golden fried chicken wings, slow-simmered beans, cornbread, and dessert in exchange for each $15 donation.
“We feel as though this is a great way for us to honor Dr. King’s legacy,” said Charlotte Oliver, Bullock Memorial Foundation committee co-chair.
The Bullock Memorial Center is a nonprofit organization. All proceeds further the foundation’s mission to promote education and arts in our thriving community.
For more details, call Charlotte Oliver at (405) 274-6268 or Bruce Alexander at (405) 650-4521.
ABOUT BULLOCK
MEMORIAL CENTER
The Bullock Memorial Center was established to honor one of Chickasha’s first surgeons and family physicians, Dr. William Arthur J. Bullock, (1877-1946). Dr. Bullock is listed as one of Chickasha’s Pioneers (1894-1904). He was president of the local chapter of the NAACP and a member of the Negro Chamber of Commerce. Championing for the Black community, Dr. Bullock frequently petitioned the Chickasha City Council to improve race relations and living conditions for Blacks during the 1920s and ’30s.
Before his death, Dr. Bullock ardently supported Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher’s 1946 decision to attend the then all-white University of Oklahoma Law School. Two years later, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Sipuel v. Board of Regents of University of Oklahoma. That decision prompted the desegregation of all state colleges and universities, serving as a precursor for Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas.
